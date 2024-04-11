Georgia football projected spring offensive depth chart

The Georgia Bulldogs return an immense amount of depth on the offensive side of the football for the 2024 college football season. It starts with star quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck has numerous weapons to utilize and is playing behind an experienced offensive front. Georgia’s offensive line has impressed head coach Kirby Smart throughout spring practice and is a big reason why Georgia is expected to be a national title contender in 2024.

Georgia’s spring game will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET on April 13 in Sanford Stadium. For fans unable to attend the event in person, Georgia’s spring game will be televised on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. G-Day typically lasts about two hours and features a heavy dose of passing attempts.

Let’s take a look at Georgia’s full offensive depth chart ahead of the spring game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire