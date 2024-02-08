Georgia football finishes with nation’s No. 1 recruiting class

The Georgia Bulldogs have finished with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the first time since 2020. Georgia secured 28 total signees in the class of 2024 including five five-star recruits.

The Dawgs’ class of 2024 features the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit in cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who is the highest-ranked prospect to sign with an SEC school. Georgia tops a highly competitive SEC, which finished with six of the nation’s 10 best recruiting classes.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs had a very quiet national signing day. 22 of Georgia’s commitments have enrolled early.

Georgia did pick up an impressive preferred walk-on in three-star wide receiver Jeremy Bell Jr. Bell Jr. was previously committed to Indiana, but is opting to walk-on to Georgia. He grew up a Georgia fan and is an explosive athlete, so there’s a chance he sees playing time in the not too distant future.

Georgia’s class of 2024 is particularly strong on the defensive side of the ball. All five five-star recruits that signed with Georgia play defense. Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann helped the Bulldogs land three commitments from linebackers ranked as top-10 players at their position.

Another area that stands out for the Bulldogs is the trenches. Georgia signed six offensive linemen including five four-star recruits. The Dawgs also signed five defensive linemen and one edge rusher. Georgia’s defensive line class features three four-star recruits and a five-star.

Now, Georgia’s attention turns to the class of 2025. The Bulldogs currently have the No. 8 class in the country. Georgia has just five commitments in the 2025 cycle, but the Dawgs have commitments from a pair of five-star recruits, so Georgia has a solid foundation for the next group of future Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire