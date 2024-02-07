Final class of 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed the best recruiting class in the country in the class of 2024 after a quiet national signing day. The SEC has six programs in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings and 11 programs in the top 25.
Georgia won the SEC’s recruiting crown in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but it stands out how much depth their is across the conference. SEC signees in the class of 2024 will be the first ones to exclusively play in the expanded conference that will feature Oklahoma and Texas.
Kirby Smart and Georgia has the SEC’s highest-ranked recruit in five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. The Bulldogs return a loaded roster for 2024 and are way-too-early national championship favorites.
How does the SEC’s football recruiting rankings stack up on national signing day:
Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 40 nationally)
Total commitments: 21 (19 three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 86.89
Top recruit: four-star safety Dontae Carter (No. 156 overall)
All recruit and team rankings are per 247Sports.
Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 30 nationally)
Total commitments: 16 (seven four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 89.21
Top recruit: four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins (No. 65 overall)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 28 nationally)
Total commitments: 25 (seven four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 87.89
Top recruit: four-star receiver Mario Craver (No. 307 overall)
Kentucky Wildcats (No. 25 nationally)
Total commitments: 21 (seven four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 88.73
Top recruit: four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith (No. 89 overall)
Texas A&M Aggies (No. 22 nationally)
Total commitments: 16 (14 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.41
Top recruit: five-star athlete Terry Bussey (No. 16 overall)
South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 21 nationally)
Total commitments: 16 (nine four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.75
Top recruit: five-star pass rusher Dylan Stewart (No. 19 overall)
Mississippi Rebels (No. 20 nationally)
Total commitments: 22 (11 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 89.46
Top recruit: four-star offensive lineman William Echoles (No. 77 overall)
Missouri Tigers (No. 19 nationally)
Total commitments: 21 (seven four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 89.35
Top recruit: five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (No. 6 overall)
Florida Gators (No. 14 nationally)
Total commitments: 19 (12 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.57
Top recruit: five-star quarterback DJ Lagway (No. 3 overall)
Tennessee Volunteers (No. 13 nationally)
Total commitments: 21 (11 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.16
Top recruit: five-star edge Jordan Ross (No. 9 overall)
Auburn Tigers (No. 10 nationally)
Total commitments: 20 (11 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 92.10
Top recruit: five-star receiver Cam Coleman (No. 5 overall)
Oklahoma Sooners (No. 8 nationally)
Total commitments: 28 (19 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.84
Top recruit: five-star defensive lineman David Stone (No. 17 overall)
LSU Tigers (No. 7 nationally)
Total commitments: 29 (19 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.82
Top recruit: five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley (No. 18 overall)
Texas Longhorns (No. 6 nationally)
Total commitments: 22 (four five-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 92.37
Top recruit: five-star linebacker Colin Simmons (No. 28 overall)
Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2 nationally)
Total commitments: 28 (five five-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 93.12
Top recruit: five-star receiver Ryan Williams (No. 8 overall)
Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1 nationally)
Total commitments: 28 (five five-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 93.61
Top recruit: five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV (No. 2 overall)