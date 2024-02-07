Georgia football adds commitment from elite WR Jeremy Bell Jr.
The Georgia Bulldogs have added a late addition to their No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have gained a commitment from three-star wide receiver recruit Jeremy Bell Jr., who will reportedly join the Dawgs as a preferred walk-on.
Bell Jr. plays high school football for Clinch County High School in Homerville, Georgia. The three-star is ranked as the nation’s No. 1,230 recruit and the No. 135 recruit in Georgia. Bell Jr. is the No. 161 wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports.
Georgia offered Jeremy Bell Jr. very late in the recruiting process. In fact, the Bulldogs offered the explosive athlete on Jan. 28 just a few days ahead of national signing day.
Bell Jr. is a versatile athlete that plays football, basketball, tennis, and runs track. Bell Jr. has scored over 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. The Clinch County star’s speed is evident when watching his highlights. Bell Jr. has an impressive combination of body control, explosiveness, and balance.
What should Georgia fans know about Jeremy Bell Jr.?
Bell announces commitment
Photos from Bell Jr.'s recent visit to UGA
Jeremy Bell's late scholarship offer from Georgia
Jeremy Bell Jr.'s recent dunk
Bell Jr. was previously committed to Indiana
