Georgia football celebrates national championship win

James Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
Georgia football is national champions for the first time since 1980. The Bulldogs won the national championship game 33-18 against the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia fans, players, and coaches celebrated the championship victory across the country. Athens, Georgia, is going crazy. One former player celebrated a child birth and the national championship. Nakobe Dean accidentally wore an Alabama hat after the win. Players lined up to pet Uga.

Here’s how Georgia Bulldog nation celebrated and reacted to the national championship:

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt congratulates UGA

Mark Richt helped stabilize the Georgia football program, but never got over the hump. His influence is still a key part of the UGA program.

Former UGA OL celebrates birth of child, national championship

Former Georgia offensive lineman Chris Burnette had something to celebrate matter what happened in the national championship. A picture says a thousand words. Look at that smile on Burnette’s face!

Downtown Athens hopping following win

What a time to be a student at the University of Georgia.

Wrong team Nakobe!

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean wore an Alabama hat accidentally following the national championship game.

Stetson Bennett interviews on Good Morning America

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett interviewed on TV after not getting much sleep. Bennett’s story is legendary!

Kirby Smart shared moment with Vince Dooley before national championship

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart saw former UGA coach Vince Dooley in the hotel the night before the national championship. Dooley, who was locked out of his room, shared a moment with Smart before the big game.

Georgia players pet Uga

A Georgia win helped Uga get some extra love after the game.

