GdS: ‘Now the fun begins’ – The road forward for Camarda and Milan

Following winning the U17 European Championship with Italy and signing a new contract with AC Milan, the plan for Francesco Camarda’s future is being written.

The current era of Milan’s primavera side are among the best in Europe there is talent across the pitch, and several players will likely have a fantastic career. Perhaps the pinnacle of the squad, though, is Camarda.

Records are there to be broken, and that has been the trend for the 16-year-old throughout his career so far. At the youth level, he has shattered goalscoring records, all whilst playing in age groups years above his own.

Continuing this, Camarda is the youngest player to ever feature in a Serie A fixture, and it is just the beginning. Furthermore, the pressure, if there was any at all, is lessened, given he has already debuted for the club he loves.

His summer has already been fantastic. He has signed a new deal at the club, been praised by Marco van Basten, and won an international tournament, and now the steps are being laid for his future.

As Gazzetta dello Sport reports, the fun begins now, but it will not be without difficulty. Being the youngest player in Serie A has its pros, but now, there are expectations. However, Camarda has continued to impress, even if there have been doubters.

Paulo Fonseca has not yet settled into Milanello, but he knows the starlet, and he will use him in spells. The minutes will be shared between the U23 team and the Primavera initially, but there are going to be chances for him to play for the senior team.