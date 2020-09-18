Gareth Bale leaves behind his quiet and successful life in Madrid amid a whole lot of anger

The smile on Gareth Bale’s face when he discusses Tottenham Hotspur represents quite the contrast to the image some of his Real Madrid teammates have of him. They privately refer to him now as a “caradura”. The literal translation is “hard-face”, although the meaning is probably closer to “brass neck”. That’s how open the dissatisfaction with him has got at Madrid.

It is strange for a generally quiet man, but also a little sad for a player that has won four Champions Leagues at the club, scored three goals in two different finals – including two match-winners and perhaps the greatest goal the competition has ever seen – as well as two Spanish league titles.

That is a record that should make Bale one of British sport’s greatest ever exports. And yet the impression, as he temporarily leaves, is of a Brit abroad who has failed to settle or fully fulfil his talent.

That impression isn’t completely correct, but the very debate points to the complications of his time in Spain.

There were politics to his Madrid career from the start, a situation that can be customary for the biggest club in the world. The legacy of Real Madrid presidents is built on Champions Leagues wins and big signings, and it has always rankled Florentino Perez – the all-powerful current incumbent of the role – that he hadn’t been the one to secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. That, problematically, was predecessor Ramon Calderon.

Bale was supposed to be Perez's Ronaldo. Like the Portuguese, Bale had been the PFA player of the year, ripping up the Premier League in sensational fashion. Like the Portuguese, he had a game built on power married with talent, that made him close to unstoppable when on form.

It is why Spurs fans are naturally so delighted to have him back. It was the source of so many great moments and victories, most of all that astonishing overhead kick that secured the 2018 Champions League against Liverpool.

Ronaldo celebrated that goal with Bale but, minutes later, threw his hands to the air in fury when Bale didn’t pass to him for an open goal. Scrutiny on this became a theme of the Welsh international’s time in Spain. There was constant focus on their relationship and particularly Ronaldo’s behaviour on the pitch.

It says much that, when Bale signed for Madrid in 2013, English press reported it as a world-record £83.5m but Madrid maintained it was only £77m. The reason was because the former would take it above Ronaldo’s fee when he signed from Manchester United in 2013. The Spanish club wanted to placate his ego. Ronaldo was to remain the club's most valuable player, in price as well as status.

While Bale never won the Ballon d’Or in the manner that Perez had predicted, he did hit as many Champions League final goals as Ronaldo. He just never had the status or, by that point, the guaranteed starting place.

After that 2018 final in Kiev, Bale openly said he wanted to leave Madrid as he wanted to play more regularly. Such public dissent was seen as a final straw for manager Zinedine Zidane, himself a legend for the club as a player. Their curious relationship is the core reason it all soured for Bale at Madrid.

It’s hard to say why it went so wrong with Zidane. There was no big fallout. There was no great controversy. There was, however, a lot of noise for someone that is actually so quiet.

This is where some of the accusations that Bale failed to settle are unfair.

He was perfectly happy in Madrid. His critics might say this was precisely why he refused to go anywhere else despite not playing, since life in the city came with a £600,000-a-week contract. Nevertheless, anyone looking for any kind of controversy would be disappointed.

Bale lived in the exclusive area of La Finca, where a lot of players have houses. His daughters went to school at British Council and enjoyed gym classes nearby. Bale himself liked the local jamon, one of few indulgences. The fact people bring this up as relevant detail about him shows how "boringly quiet" – in the words of one source – his life in Madrid has been.

