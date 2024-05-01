Gamecocks lead the SEC — at least on the Waffle House index

The Gamecocks are leading the Southeastern Conference, at least by one particular metric.

If you’re ever felt hungry after leaving Williams-Brice Stadium, you will be comforted to know that the University of South Carolina has the closest Waffle House within walking distance of any campus football stadium in the conference.

The hard math was put together by the X (formerly Twitter) account Sickos Committee — “A Committee of depraved CFB fans,” according to their bio. (“We call ourselves Sickos since we watch every game!”)

By their calculations — fact-checked by some quick work on Google Maps — South Carolina fans have the shortest walk for a post-game trip to Waffle House. The quintessentially Southern eatery’s Bluff Road location is only 0.2 miles from Williams-Brice. That’s a four-minute walk from the nearest stadium gate, if you’re using your GPS.

Alabama fans leaving Bryant-Denny Stadium would have to hoof it twice as far, 0.4 miles, to get smothered and covered in Tuscaloosa, the numbers show. And Gamecock fans’ trek is a third as long as Georgia Bulldogs, who go from between the hedges to between the hashbrowns.

But spare a thought for the Aggies of Texas A&M. While other Waffle House distances in the SEC seem reasonable, College Station is missing a diner, which requires Aggie fans to travel a whopping 69.1 miles to reach the closest Waffle House to Kyle Field — all the way over in the Houston suburb of Conroe, Texas.

But A&M’s in-state rival and SEC newcomer Texas has the second-longest trip to a Waffle House, 5.9 miles across Austin from Texas Memorial Stadium. So maybe like everything else, the mileage is just bigger in Texas, too.

With four months to go until the 2024 football season kicks off, you can check out the full list of all 16 schools on the account’s X post. And if it makes you hungry, at least you’ll know you don’t have to go too far.