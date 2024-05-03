Game times set for first four games of Timberwolves-Nuggets series

The NBA announced the game times for the first four games of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

The series opens with Game 1 on Saturday in Denver. That tip time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The first four games with tip times, locations and broadcast networks are as follows (all listed times are Central):

Game 1: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in Denver (TNT)

Game 2: 9 p.m. Monday, May 6 in Denver (TNT)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 in Minneapolis (ESPN)

Game 4: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12 in Minneapolis (TNT)

The tip times for Games 5-7 — if necessary — are to be determined, though those dates are set for May 14, 16 and 19.

