Game times set for first four games of Timberwolves-Nuggets series

Jace Frederick, Pioneer Press
The NBA announced the game times for the first four games of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

The series opens with Game 1 on Saturday in Denver. That tip time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The first four games with tip times, locations and broadcast networks are as follows (all listed times are Central):

Game 1: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in Denver (TNT)

Game 2: 9 p.m. Monday, May 6 in Denver (TNT)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 in Minneapolis (ESPN)

Game 4: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12 in Minneapolis (TNT)

The tip times for Games 5-7 — if necessary — are to be determined, though those dates are set for May 14, 16 and 19.

