Game time set for Illinois basketball vs Iowa State in 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Illinois men's basketball team will play Iowa State at 9:15 p.m. CT Thursday in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Illinois is back in the March Madness regional semifinals for the first time since 2005 after defeating Morehead State and Duquesne in the first two rounds in Omaha, Nebraska. The Illini entered the NCAA Tournament following a victory in the Big Ten Conference tournament final.

Now, coach Brad Underwood and his team turn to March Madness and ISU, which defeated South Dakota State and Washington State in the first two rounds the NCAA Tournament.

Here's what to know about the start time for Illinois vs. Iowa State:

Illinois vs. Iowa State start time in 2024 March Madness

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 9:15 p.m. CT

Illinois and Iowa State will play the second game of the third round Thursday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The first game between UConn and Yale/San Diego State tips at 6:39 p.m. CT

What channel is Illinois vs. Iowa State in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: TBS/TruTV

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App or your television or streaming carrier. Sling TV

The Illini and Cyclones will face off in a game broadcast on TBS and TruTV. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Stan Van Gundy (analyst) will be on the call, with Andy Katz serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten tournament) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA First Round) Saturday, March 23 Illinois 89, Duquesne 63 (NCAA Second Round) Thursday, March 28 vs. No. 2 seed Iowa State (NCAA Sweet 16)

