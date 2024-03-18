Game time set for Florida vs. Boise State/Colorado in 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Earlier Sunday evening, Florida found out its opponent and site for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 7 seed Gators (24-11) will face a 10 seed, either Boise State or Colorado, in Indianapolis.

The Broncos (22-10) and Buffaloes (24-10) will play in the First Four Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. BSU lost in the Mountain West Conference Quarterfinals Thursday, while CU fell to Oregon in the PAC-12 Final Saturday night.

The Gators are back in March Madness for the first time since 2021. Florida secured a spot in the tournament with big wins over Kentucky and Auburn in late January/early February.

UF hoped to improve its seeding after an impressive SEC Tournament run in Nashville, going all the way to Sunday's final.

However, UF fell 86-67 to Auburn, and center Micah Handlogten broke his lower left leg early in the first half. Now, the Gators settle for the seven seed, with Marquette as the No. 2 seed, Kentucky at 3 and Houston at 1.

Here is what time and day the Gators showdown with Boise State or Colorado will begin:

What time does Florida play Boise State or Colorado in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The game is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 22.

The game can be seen on TBS, with No. 15 Western Kentucky and No. 2 Marquette preceding the Gators. Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz on the call.

Tickets can be purchased here.

