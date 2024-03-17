Florda basketball center Micah Handlogten goes down with serious leg injury in SEC Tournanent Finals

Florida basketball center Micah Handlogten went down with a left ankle injury early in UF's SEC Tournament Finals game against Auburn,

Handlogten was being tended to by paramedics and UF trainers on the floor. He went down while battling for a rebound early in the first half.

ESPN commentator Marty Smith noted there was blood around Handlogten's ankle, which was encased in an air cast.

How to watch: What channel is Florida basketball vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV for SEC Tournament Finals game

Scouting SEC Tournament Finals: Florida basketball vs. Auburn in the SEC Tournament Finals: Scouting report, prediction

A transfer from Marshall, the 7-foot-1 Handlgten was taken off the court on a stretcher,

In 31 starts this season for the Florida Gators, Handlogten is averaging 5.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketbal center micah-handlogten out of SEC Tourmanent Finals with serious leg injury