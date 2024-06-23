We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark #22 and the Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky this Sunday. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever seem to be finally finding their stride in the 2024 season. But this Sunday, the Fever will once again face the Chicago Sky on the court. The Fever came away victorious from their last match-up against the Sky at 91-83. The Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry has driven ticket sales for today's game to a record high for the league. Are you ready to watch Clark and her team take on the Chicago Sky this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Sky game.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky:

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with an away game against the Chicago Sky.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game tips off at 4 p.m. ET today.

Chicago vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Sky game will air on ESPN, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream with a free trial through DirecTV, Fubo or YouTube TV.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game without cable:

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

