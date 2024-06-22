Cameron Young drops historic round of 59 to charge into contention at Travelers Championship

The score, with Young now at 13-under par across the tournament, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history

Cameron Young made a splash at the Travelers Championship on Saturday, recording a score of 59 in the third round of the tournament.

The result marks the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, which gave the 27-year-old American the clubhouse lead at 13-under after he began the day 11 strokes behind the leader.

The sub-60 score is also the first since 2020, when Scottie Scheffler shot 59 at the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston. Scheffler, who struggled at the U.S. Open last week, was tied for third with a total of 11-under heading into Round 3. He teed off several hours after Young.

Young, who had a 9:45 a.m. start time, recorded seven birdies, two eagles and no bogeys across the 18 holes to end 11-under.

He completed the historic score with a final well-placed putt in the 18th hole.

In an interview after he finished the round, Young said he wasn't expecting the day to go so well for him.

"I've had some mediocre results lately, but I feel like the golf I've played has been better than that, and to have a day like today where things start going in and it feels like I'm rewarded for good shots, it leaves me with a good taste in my mouth going into tomorrow," Young said.

With his total at -13, Young was tied for the lead with Tom Kim, who still hadn't teed off for his third round at the time.