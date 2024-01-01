Game time for Panthers’ Week 18 matchup vs. Buccaneers revealed

Luckily, the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season will come to an end as soon as possible.

The NFL has officially announced the game times for its 18th and final week of regular-season action. And the Panthers, who will be welcoming in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming Sunday, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Carolina’s clash with Tampa Bay will, of course, coincide with the other NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints. Entering Week 18, the division remains up for grabs between the 8-8 Buccaneers, the 8-8 Saints and the 7-9 Falcons.

If the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, the NFC South is theirs. If the Panthers win and Saints win, the crown goes to New Orleans. And if Panthers and Falcons win, the title settles into A-Town.

But as far as the Panthers are concerned, they probably don’t care who wins the South. They’re just trying to close their most embarrassing season in franchise history on a victorious note.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire