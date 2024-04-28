Fury win third match in a row with sweep over Grand Rapids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fury continue to be in the conversation for a playoff spot after a three-set win over the Grand Rapids Rise (25-21, 25-15, 25-15) on Sunday afternoon at Nationwide Arena.

After a tightly contested first set, Columbus dominated games two and three for its first win this season over the Rise. The win also marked the Fury’s third straight, putting the team just one match out of the fourth and final playoff spot and two wins behind Grand Rapids for third place.

Kendall Kipp led the Fury with 16 kills while Reagan Cooper and Megan Courtney Lush combined for 23 kills. Courtney Lush added ten digs for a double-double performance. Ray Santos had 40 assists and 12 digs.

Columbus returns to the road this week for a match with first-place Atlanta before returning home on Saturday to face Omaha.

