Furman transfer guard Marcus Foster commits to Xavier Musketeers

Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Furman guard Marcus Foster has committed to Xavier.
Xavier has landed its first piece for next season via the NCAA's transfer portal.

According to a report from Joe Tipton of On3Sports, Furman transfer guard Marcus Foster has committed to Xavier.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Foster brings experience to the Musketeers after spending the last five seasons at Furman. Foster, an Atlanta native, was a starter for the Paladins over the last three years, helping lead the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2023. That year, he scored 14 points in Furman's first-round upset win over No. 4 Virginia.

Overall, Foster has averaged 10 points per game in his collegiate career. Last season, he averaged 17 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Furman went 17-16 and lost to Samford in the opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Foster has one year of eligibility remaining and now joins a talented backcourt that includes Dayvion McKnight and Desmond Claude, but lost the Big East's leading scorer in Quincy Olivari.

