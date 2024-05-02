Full list of jersey numbers for 49ers' drafted, undrafted rookies
When it comes to the competition for NFL roster spots, it’s often said to be a numbers game.
Well, the first set of jersey numbers has arrived for the newcomers as they begin their competitions upon joining the 49ers' 90-man offseason roster.
A class of 16 players, including eight draft picks, is scheduled to hit the field for the first time on Friday, May 10, at the 49ers’ rookie minicamp in Santa Clara.
Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, headlines the group. He will wear No. 14. Here is the complete list of numbers assigned to the 49ers’ drafted and undrafted rookies.
4 — QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
14 — WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
31 — CB Renardo Green, Florida State
38 — RB Cody Schrader, Missouri
43 — S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
48 — LB Tatum Bethune, Florida State
49 — RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
49 — S Jaylen Mahoney, Vanderbilt
62 — OL Jarrett Kingston, USC
66 — OL Drake Nugent, Michigan
66 — DL Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic
69 — OL Briason Mays, Southern Mississippi
77 — OL Dominick Puni, Kansas
83 — WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
84 — WR Terique Owens, Missouri State
89 — TE Mason Pline, Furman
Also, the 49ers’ veteran newcomers have been assigned jersey numbers. Linebacker Curtis Robinson switched to No. 36, as linebacker De’Vondre Campbell swung a deal to claim No. 59, which he has worn throughout his eight-year NFL career.
Here is the complete list of numbers for the 49ers’ veteran additions:
5 — QB Joshua Dobbs
22 — CB Isaac Yiadom
32 — RB Patrick Taylor
33 — CB Rock Ya-Sin
36 — CB Chase Lucas
47 — LB Ezekiel Turner
56 — DL Leonard Floyd
59 — LB De’Vondre Campbell
75 — OL Brandon Parker
82 — TE Eric Saubert
92 — DL Jordan Elliott
94 — DL Yetur Gross-Matos
99 — DL Maliek Collins
