Full list of jersey numbers for 49ers' drafted, undrafted rookies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When it comes to the competition for NFL roster spots, it’s often said to be a numbers game.

Well, the first set of jersey numbers has arrived for the newcomers as they begin their competitions upon joining the 49ers' 90-man offseason roster.

A class of 16 players, including eight draft picks, is scheduled to hit the field for the first time on Friday, May 10, at the 49ers’ rookie minicamp in Santa Clara.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, headlines the group. He will wear No. 14. Here is the complete list of numbers assigned to the 49ers’ drafted and undrafted rookies.

4 — QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

14 — WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

31 — CB Renardo Green, Florida State

38 — RB Cody Schrader, Missouri

43 — S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

48 — LB Tatum Bethune, Florida State

49 — RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

49 — S Jaylen Mahoney, Vanderbilt

62 — OL Jarrett Kingston, USC

66 — OL Drake Nugent, Michigan

66 — DL Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

69 — OL Briason Mays, Southern Mississippi

77 — OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

83 — WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

84 — WR Terique Owens, Missouri State

89 — TE Mason Pline, Furman

Also, the 49ers’ veteran newcomers have been assigned jersey numbers. Linebacker Curtis Robinson switched to No. 36, as linebacker De’Vondre Campbell swung a deal to claim No. 59, which he has worn throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Here is the complete list of numbers for the 49ers’ veteran additions:

5 — QB Joshua Dobbs

22 — CB Isaac Yiadom

32 — RB Patrick Taylor

33 — CB Rock Ya-Sin

36 — CB Chase Lucas

47 — LB Ezekiel Turner

56 — DL Leonard Floyd

59 — LB De’Vondre Campbell

75 — OL Brandon Parker

82 — TE Eric Saubert

92 — DL Jordan Elliott

94 — DL Yetur Gross-Matos

99 — DL Maliek Collins

