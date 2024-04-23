'Fulham should just get Willian to renew as soon as possible'

[BBC]

While you can't particularly grumble about losing to a team of Liverpool's quality, Fulham's performance in the second half after working so hard to get the equaliser before half-time was a bit disappointing on Sunday.

Marco Silva made one enforced change for the game as Willian dropped out for Bobby Decordova-Reid because of a minor injury.

Willian has been a revelation since joining Fulham and on Sunday it was evident how reliant we are on him, particularly against sides higher up the league.

His skill allows us to keep the ball in advanced areas and his experience means that he nearly always makes the correct decision. Also he often provides an easy out-ball for the man in possession, which we especially missed on Sunday with Liverpool's intense pressing.

Willian will return soon, but seeing us struggle without him does make me worry about how we'll eventually replace him. He's 36 in August and his contract expires in the summer.

Renewing again for another season now feels like a necessity, but in the meantime we have to find a longer-term replacement.

It's not just about finding another left-winger, but also finding somebody else with his natural skill and a wisdom that just exudes from him every time he's on the pitch.

In the meantime, Fulham should just get Willian to renew as soon as possible, as we are quite clearly an inferior team when he's not in it.

Sammy James can be found at Fulhamish