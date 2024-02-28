FSU men's basketball continues home dominance over NC State, makes up ground in ACC

Florida State men's basketball continued its dominance of NC State at home and pumped life into its slim postseason hopes with a victory Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The Seminoles defeated the Wolfpack 90-83 in front of 4,727 fans, marking their sixth straight victory over NC State in Tallahassee, dating back to the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (15-13, 9-8 ACC) shot a season-best in conference play at 59.7%. NC State (17-11, 9-8) lost despite shooting 48% from the 3-point line.

FSU entered the night in ninth place in the conference and moved into a three-way tie for seventh to keep pace for a fourth-place finish in the ACC, keeping slim hopes alive for the double-bye in the conference tournament with the victory.

The Seminoles are tied with Pittsburgh and NC State and half-a-game behind Syracuse (10-8) in the pursuit of Clemson and Wake Forest (10-7), who are tied for fourth.

Jamir Watkins led a balanced scoring attack for the Seminoles with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Primo Spears added 14 points and six assists and Cam Cohren added 11 points.

Chandler Jackson finished with nine points, while Darin Green Jr., Baba Miller and Jalen Warley each had eight. Miller also added seven rebounds. De'Ante Green finished with seven points.

Jayden Taylor led NC State with 24 points, while Casey Morsell added 19 points and DJ Horne finished with 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

A 41-33 halftime lead ended up giving FSU enough separation to come ahead despite being outscored by one in the second half.

The Seminoles' point total was the highest in a game since Feb. 3 in a 101-92 loss to Louisville and the most in a win since a 91-75 victory over North Florida on Dec. 19, 2023.

The Wolfpack last won in Tallahassee in January 2015. NC State holds a slim 32-31 lead in the all-time series.

FSU is 6-1 when scoring 90 points or more.

Up next:

FSU begins its final season stretch with two road games, starting with Georgia Tech on the road at noon Saturday in Atlanta (ESPN2).

The Seminoles close out the regular season with a Tuesday, March, 5 road game against Pittsburgh (9 p.m., ESPN2) and a home game next Saturday, March 9 vs. rival Miami (4 p.m.).

