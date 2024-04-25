Frustration emerges over Bengals stadium lease negotiations

The Bengals' lease at Paycor Stadium runs through 2026. And the Bengals are getting impatient with the pace of the talks.

According to Scott Wartman of the Cincinnati Enquirer, communications between the team and Hamilton County reveal growing frustrations between the team and the governmental entity responsible for the stadium.

"The team has grown concerned that there really isn’t political will for any deal," Bengals Vice President Troy Blackburn wrote on August 8, 2023 to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto, following a meeting regarding a lease extension.

The Hamilton County Commissioners have since agreed to make $39 million in repairs and renovations, including new turf and club seating. Blackburn wanted much more than that, with the county committing $300 million to improvements and the Bengals adding $50 million.

The bigger question is the agreement that binds the team to the venue.

"We think it's a good start, but it's not nearly enough just to maintain the building," Aaron Herzig, an attorney for the Bengals, told the Enquirer. "So it's only a good start. The big question is what does the county want to do next? And we don't know."

They don't know because nothing has been happening.

"In terms of moving forward on lease negotiations . . . we've seen no progress," Herzig added. "And we're wondering, we really have genuine questions about what the county wants."

From the county's perspective, a $300 million commitment to upgrade the stadium requires more than a five-year extension of the lease.

Earlier this week, the Hamilton County Commissioners nevertheless expressed urgency to get moving.

"It's time," Commissioner Alicia Reece said. "We need to give everybody a deadline so we're not at the last minute with our back against the wall."

Reece, as noted earlier this week, wants the NFL to pay at least $100 million for upgrades, with the Bengals, Ohio, and Hamilton County contributing, too.

The clock is ticking. The Bengals have until June 2025 to decide whether to exercise the first of five two-year extensions of the lease. If they decline that option, the Bengals will be on track for geographic free agency after the 2026 season.