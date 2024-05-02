Friday's gossip: Olise, Greenwood, Silva, Szczesny, De Zerbi, Jesus

[BBC]

Manchester United are frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace and France Under-21s midfielder Michael Olise, 22. (ESPN)

Juventus are the leading the race to sign Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood, 22, who is on loan at Spanish club Getafe. (i Sport)

Barcelona manager Xavi has told the club he wants Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, but Bayern Munich are also interested. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea are considering a move for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 34 - the former Arsenal goalkeeper who now plays for Juventus. (Tutto Juve - in Italian)

Chelsea have joined Newcastle in asking about the situation of former England youth international Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, who will leave Fulham as a free agent this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City were one of the teams who scouted Borussia Dortmund's Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen, 22, currently on loan from Chelsea, on Wednesday. (TBR Football)

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 27, is prepared to fight for his place at Arsenal amid reports of a potential summer exit. (Sun)

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi remains on Bayern Munich's manager shortlist after Ralf Rangnick turned down the German club. (Bild - in German)

Leicester City are interested in signing Coventry City's English midfielder Callum O'Hare, 26. (Football Insider)

Celtic are among the teams keeping tabs on Aston Villa and Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, 22, who has spent the past season on loan at Exeter City. (Sun)

Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Benfica are monitoring Vitoria de Guimaraes and Portugal winger Jota Silva, who has a £17m release clause. (Rudy Galetti)

Aston Villa and Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos, 31, is one of AC Milan's top transfer targets. (Teamtalk)

Villa want to sign Leicester and Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 27, as a back-up striker for England international Ollie Watkins, 28. (Football Insider)

Inter Miami have opened negotiations with 36-year-old Benfica and Argentina winger Angel di Maria. (ESPN Argentina - in Spanish)

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has been barred from the first-team dressing room as he hunts a replacement for manager David Moyes. (Standard)