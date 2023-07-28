Friday NASCAR schedule at Road America, Richmond

NASCAR Xfinity teams are on track Friday at Road America in preparation for Saturday’s race on the 4.048-mile road course.

A different driver has won each of the past 13 races at the Wisconsin track. AJ Allmendinger, Jeremy Clements and Justin Allgaier are the three former winners entered in this weekend’s race.

The Xfinity teams have taken on three road courses and one street course this season. Allmendinger won at Circuit of the Americas, Cole Custer won at Portland International Raceway and Aric Almirola won at Sonoma Raceway. Custer won the rain-shortened street race in Chicago.

Craftsman Truck Series teams also are on track Friday as they practice and qualify at Richmond Raceway. This weekend’s race is the regular-season finale that sets the 10-driver playoff field.

Road America

Weather

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 83 degrees and a 53% chance of precipitation when the Xfinity cars are on the road course.

Friday, July 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

5 - 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Richmond Raceway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. High of 95 degrees and a 15% chance of rain when the Trucks are on the track.

Friday, July 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 - 7 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity