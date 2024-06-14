Advertisement

Friday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

NBC Sports
·1 min read

NASCAR Cup cars hit the track for the first time at Iowa Speedway on Friday.

The Cup Series has a 50-minute practice session ahead of Sunday's inaugural race at the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa, on USA Network.

The Xfinity Series also has a 50-minute practice session Friday. Both Xfinity and Cup practices air on USA Network.

Iowa Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain for Xfinity and Cup practice.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

  • 1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)

  • 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)

  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, MRN)