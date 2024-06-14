Friday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR Cup cars hit the track for the first time at Iowa Speedway on Friday.

The Cup Series has a 50-minute practice session ahead of Sunday's inaugural race at the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa, on USA Network.

The Xfinity Series also has a 50-minute practice session Friday. Both Xfinity and Cup practices air on USA Network.

Iowa Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain for Xfinity and Cup practice.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity