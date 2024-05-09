Fresno State football is now ‘USC North’ with Korey Foreman

The transfer portal spits out a lot of fascinating storylines every year. In 2024, one noticeable plot point is that former USC Trojans could figure prominently on the Fresno State Bulldogs’ defense. Fresno State football will have a distinct USC flavor this year, with Korey Foreman at the forefront.

247Sports has more on this story, beginning with the recent transfer of Deijon Laffitte from USC to FSU:

“(Laffitte) adds to the former Trojan influence already on the Bulldogs’ roster. In Saturday’s spring preview, former USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura and former Trojan defensive end (Korey) Foreman were both on the first-team defense. Foreman had a highlight tackle for loss on the opening drive.

“He looked great,” Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford said of Foreman. “He’s very difficult to block. You could tell on that play. He’s very fast, he can chase things down. He’s done a great job of coming, getting up to speed with our defensive calls and things, and he executes really well.”

It will be fascinating to see if Fresno State can develop Foreman after USC and Alex Grinch failed to do so.

