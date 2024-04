FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Longtime fan and cheerleader for the Diamond ‘Dogs Inman Perkins has passed. In 1977 he began leading the Red Wave in cheering for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State baseball will honor Inman at the Bulldogs’ next home game on April 19 against San José State with a moment of silence and a cheer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.