French Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka
Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka on the opening day of the French Open at Roland Garro as Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the first afternoon of action.
Murray, a former finalist on the Paris clay, is expected to play at the French Open for the final time and the 37-year-old handed a stunning first-round match against Wawrinka, 39, in a rematch of their 2016 and 2017 semi-finals at Roland Garros.
Alcaraz is attempting to win the French Open for the first time after previous grand slam successes at the US Open and Wimbledon. The Spaniard has seen his preparations disrupted by injury and faces JJ Wolf, the lucky loser from qualifying. Jack Draper is in action on and faces Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong. If Draper wins, he could face Alcaraz in the second round.
Osaka is playing at the French Open for the first time since returning to the tour this year. The former World No 1 will set up a mouthwatering clash with defending champion Iga Swiatek should she beat Lucia Bronzetti in the opening match on Philippe-Chatier.
Here’s the order of play for day 1 of the French Open and everything you need to know,
French Open order of play, Sunday 26 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka
JJ Wolf vs Carlos Alcaraz
Eva Lys vs Caroline Garcia
Not before 7:15pm
Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Ugo Humpert vs Lorenzo Sonego
Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian
Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric
Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel
Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin
Chloé Paquet vs Diana Shnaider
Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from :15pm.
Sunday 26 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final