Freese's 19 saves not enough for Newton girls in loss to Pella

Apr. 24—PELLA — Natalee Freese made 19 saves, but the Newton girls soccer team was limited to one shot during a 7-0 road loss to Class 2A No. 3 Pella on Tuesday.

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 at halftime before allowing five second-half goals in the Little Hawkeye Conference matchup.

Abby Warner, a future Iowa Hawkeye, registered a hat trick for the Lady Dutch, while Briana Shannon scored two goals and Taylor Semini dished out two assists. It was Warner's 14th goal of the season.

It was Pella's fifth straight win over Newton and its fourth shutout this season. The Cardinals (7-4, 1-3 in the conference) have been shut out in three of their four losses.

Pella improves to 6-2 and 3-1 in the conference. Its only two losses came against No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes and No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock.