Tennessee basketball's Freddie Dilione out for Maui Invitational with plantar fascia tear

Tennessee basketball guard Freddie Dilione will not play in the Maui Invitational, UT announced Monday.

Dilione suffered a partial tear of his left plantar fascia against Wofford on Nov. 14. He is day to day and will be reevaluated when the Vols return to Knoxville.

No. 8 Tennessee (3-0) opens the Maui Invitational against Syracuse (3-0) on Monday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

How long Freddie Dilione will be out for Tennessee basketball

Vols coach Rick Barnes indicated Friday that Dilione was unlikely to play in UT's three-game trip to Honolulu for the Maui Invitational. Beyond that, Barnes and the Vols did not have a firm timetable on Dilione's return.

"It'll depend on his progression and what he can do," Barnes said. "He'd been having some problems with it and he was trying to push through every thing he could."

Dilione had been having foot pain in his arch, but Barnes said Dilione told UT staffers he felt something pop during UT's 82-61 win against Wofford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. He went to the end of the bench and took his left shoe off in the first half. Vols trainer Chad Newman checked on Dilione, who went down the tunnel. He returned to the bench in the second half with a boot on his left foot.

Dilione had an MRI on Wednesday before the Vols departed for Honolulu on Thursday. It showed the partial tear that will keep the redshirt freshman sidelined.

How Freddie Dilione has played this season

Dilione is averaging 2.3 points in 7.0 minutes through three games.

He scored seven points in 16 minutes in Tennessee's season-opening win against Tennessee Tech. He played three minutes against Wisconsin on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 guard enrolled early at Tennessee in January and did not play last season, opting to take a redshirt.

