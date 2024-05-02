Frankfort comes back on Hampshire; Keyser, Petersburg win; Jefferson sweeps Moorefield

May 2—ROMNEY, W.Va. — No. 5 Frankfort trailed 5-2 entering the sixth before exploding for 15 runs in the final two innings in a 17-7 rout of Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The Falcons (15-7), winners in 6 of 7 games, pushed across 11 runs in the sixth. The first 11 batters of the inning reached safely before Hampshire recorded the first out on a sacrifice fly by Rhett Sensabaugh, which made it 12-5 Frankfort.

Five Falcons had multiple hits: Lanson Orndorf, Blake Jacobs, Uriah Cutter, Jaxon Hare and Jesus Perdew. Orndorf and Cutter doubled, and Jacobs, Cam Lynch, Cutter, Perdew and Jett McCullough had two RBIs each.

Hare earned the win after throwing six innings of relief, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Hampshire's Conner Wolford pitched five strong innings before the disastrous sixth, which saw four different pitchers — three of which exited the frame without recording an out.

Wolford and Mark Richman doubled twice at the plate, and JJ Charlton also doubled.

Frankfort was at Hedgesville on Thursday night, and Hampshire (4-14) hosted Moorefield on Thursday.

No. 2 Keyser 9, Spring Mills 4

KEYSER, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater threw five solid innings and doubled to lead Keyser past Spring Mills on Wednesday.

Spring Mills tied the game at 4 with a two-run sixth inning before Keyser (16-3) blew the game open with a five-run bottom half of the frame.

Chase Davis had the go-ahead hit, a one-out RBI single one batter after Broadwater's double. A hit by pitch, a walk and a wild pitch with the bases loaded tacked on three insurance runs.

Broadwater was tabbed with a no decision after allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks in five innings pitched. He left with a 4-2 lead before Spring Mills tied it up in the sixth.

Landon Tysinger pitched a scoreless seventh to slam the door.

Broadwater had three hits and scored four times. Davis, Hunter Harr and Logan Rotruck also had multi-hit games. Rotruck drove in three runs.

JP Sweeney doubled twice for Spring Mills.

Keyser hosts Philip Barbour on Friday at 5 p.m.

Petersburg 5, Pendleton Co. 0

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Peyton Tingler threw a two-hit shutout to guide Petersburg to a win at Pendleton County on Wednesday.

Tingler struck out 10 and walked three, and he went 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate. Caden Arbaugh went 2 for 4 with a double.

For Pendleton County (12-8), Cameron Beachler doubled. Chase Owens took the loss in a complete-game effort of his own, surrendering five runs (two earned) on nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Petersburg hosted Northern on Thursday.

Jefferson 18 9, Moorefield 3 1

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jefferson racked up 25 hits and both of its pitchers earned complete-game victories in a twinbill sweep of Moorefield on Wednesday.

In a five-inning Game 1 win, Alex Danner led the way with a 2 for 4 effort with five RBIs — three of which came home on a three-run homer. Brady Roberts tripled, Serf Guerra doubled twice and Darren Gillam, Ty Vickers and Cole Lewis doubled once each.

Gavin Lambert earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings pitched.

Tyson Arnold took the loss for Moorefield. Adam Landes and Alex Miller had runs batted in for the Yellow Jackets.

In Game 2, Jefferson used a four-run second inning and plated three in the seventh to secure a doubleheader sweep.

Easton Pruitt limited the Yellow Jacket bats to one unearned run on five hits in seven innings. He walked three and fanned four.

Riley Morgan and Guerra doubled at the dish.

Gary Weese took the loss for Moorefield, surrendering six runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings of work. Landes singled twice.

Moorefield was at Hampshire on Thursday night. Jefferson (19-10) takes on Southern (11-6) at 1 p.m. Friday and Pendleton County at 4 at the Hot Stove Complex.