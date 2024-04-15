FPL Gameweek 34: Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

(Getty Images)

After a weekend of surprises and shocks in the Premier League, it’s potentially an even bigger week coming ahead this time - after a host of clubs will have dealt with yet another round of midweek European action.

For Fantasy Premier League managers that means rotation continues to be a factor to take into account, but more than that, gameweek 34 will also feature double-header fixtures for a total of seven teams...while another, Tottenham, have no league game at all.

The deadline for GW 34 is at 1:30pm BST on Saturday 20 April - but just note that there’s still one match to play on Monday night before your transfers will become effective, as Chelsea face Everton. Here are our five tips for the week ahead:

Gabriel Jesus - 7.7m, forward, Arsenal

It has to be bounceback time for the Gunners if they want to stay in the running for the title, so a double-gameweek against Wolves (away) and Chelsea (home) offers both an opportunity and a potential rapid unravelling of their hopes. It feels improbable they’ll shut out both teams so going for goals feels the best way forward.

Champions League midweek minutes will be a consideration but Gabriel Jesus is rapidly gaining fitness and first-XI relevance again - and he’s more than overdue a league goal, with his last one coming back in GW22. Whether left or central in the attack, he’s sure to feature heavily across the two games and, owned by under 3% of teams these days, could be a real differential pick.

Dean Henderson - 4.4m, goalkeeper, Crystal Palace

After a backs-to-the-wall clean sheet against Liverpool, Palace have no real lingering relegation fears and a big boost to their self-confidence, knowing what they are capable of with energy, concentration and effort. At the back of all that and making three vital saves was Dean Henderson, now set to be first-choice in goal for the rest of the season with Sam Johnstone out injured.

Home to a misfiring West Ham team and home to Newcastle in GW34 is a chance for at least one further clean sheet, given the Magpies have won only four on the road this term and the Hammers could head into the match on a run of just two wins in their last ten. For a definite starting ‘keeper who made five saves in total and picked up two bonus points last time out, he might just be a sneaky bargain.

Diogo Jota - 7.9m, midfielder, Liverpool

Liverpool, like Arsenal, need to quickly rediscover winning ways if they want to push Man City - and with a few injured players back in the last week, that might be the way Jurgen Klopp goes to refresh matters. And perhaps FPL bosses should do likewise.

Clean sheets feels improbable for a team struggling for them of late, so Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out, but Diogo Jota was in magnificent scoring form earlier in the campaign and has had a couple of run-outs off the bench - in fact, he’s one who was denied by the aforementioned Henderson. He’s likely to feature Thursday in the Europa League in some capacity, then the Reds play Fulham and Everton away in GW34. Jota will almost certainly start at least one and quite probably at centre-forward. He has the best conversion rate at the club this term, is owned by only 2% of FPL sides and just prior to his injury was averaging 7.5pts per game. Anywhere close to that and he’s a steal.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 4.8m, defender, Wolves

Wolves wing-back Ait-Nouri (Getty Images)

There’s one school of thought which suggests Arsenal will simply wilt now - this is their end-of-season collapse point. If that’s your perspective, perhaps take advantage of it? Wolves play home to the Gunners and follow it with a home game to Bournemouth, who looked a little checked-out in defeat to Luton recently, before drawing at home to Man United.

Wolves haven’t won in four, but three have been on the road - this double gameweek could spur them back into positive points territory and making the most of an opponent who might be feeling extremely deflated and vulnerable. For the mix of clean sheet potential and attacking output, Rayan Ait-Nouri is the way to go - just monitor the manager chats in the week as he’s expected to return from a minor calf injury.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.2m, midfielder, Man United

Not one for the faint-hearted, but if you’re chasing down a league leader and are desperate for a difference-maker, perhaps Bruno Fernandes is the one for you. Man United have an FA Cup semi-final to navigate first but after that they have back-to-back league games against relegation-threatened fodder...at home.

Sheffield United at home in GW34 is must-win. Burnley at home in GW35 is another fixture which would then seem winnable, but could yet end up being a nail in Erik ten Hag’s coffin. Regardless of winning those matches, the United skipper’s set-piece proclivity and penchant for late strikes could keep him ticking points over - he’s scored four in his last three.