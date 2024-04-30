Foxes fall to Chattanooga in weekend match

Apr. 30—CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Carolina Core FC lost 2-0 against Chattanooga FC in MLS Next Pro men's soccer Saturday in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga (4-2-1) scored in the seventh minute to take the lead and sealed the outcome with a score in the 75th minute. It finished with a 13-9 advantage in shots for the match.

Andrew Pannenberg made five saves in goal for the Foxes (0-1-4), who play Wednesday, May 8, at Atlanta United 2. Following matches at Miami on May 19 and Toronto on May 23, CCFC will host Huntsville in its home opener June 1.