New Fox graphics package for Super Bowl LIV earns mixed reviews from fans

Fox's new graphics package surprised fans in the early moments of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

With all eyes on the network for the biggest game of the year, Fox broke out its new graphics package for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, gracing fans watching the game at home with a new scoreboard and down-and-distance markers.

While many welcomed the change, it didn’t go over well with everyone.

Fox moved its scoreboard bug to the bottom-middle of the screen, with both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs’ scores sitting above the time and down-and-distance info rather than in one long bar. It added the down-and-distance overlay to the field, too, similar to how TNT adds the shot clock onto the court for NBA games.

New Fox score bug for the Super Bowl. Old bug on the left. pic.twitter.com/66ilq0pXOf — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 2, 2020

The network also broke out a new touchdown graphic on Sunday.

Fox's new touchdown graphic seems a bit excessive pic.twitter.com/AdbXOAgUzA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2020

The changes surprised fans in the opening minutes of the game, and generated mixed reactions. Some loved the update and want it to become the new permanent graphic next season, while others, well, weren’t as happy.

New score bug for Fox pic.twitter.com/DVaZpusXQT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 2, 2020

New scorebug for Fox? — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 2, 2020

TV nerd observation: love the new graphic look from FOX. Score & time easy & clean to read. — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) February 2, 2020

Fox comic book graphics are a stretch...meh — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) February 2, 2020

The center scoreboard on the screen...something. #SuperBowl — Sebastian Posey (@SebastianPosey) February 2, 2020

Getting MNF vibes from the new Fox scorebug pic.twitter.com/hohZ5K65yC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2020

Hey @SuperBowl YOUR ON SCREEN GRAPHICS ARE TOP NOTCH 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Cassidy Miller (@CassMill_) February 2, 2020

Is it just me or is that scoreboard ugly #SuperBowl — Rob Pandolfino (@RPandolfino) February 2, 2020

Fox, keep this score bug for next season. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) February 2, 2020

really like the new score graphic pic.twitter.com/DQTj4kbZwB — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 2, 2020

New FOX score bug graphics stink. Why mess with perfection smh — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) February 2, 2020

The new Fox score bug is sexy.



There. I said it. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 2, 2020

Haaaaaaate the new Fox score bug — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) February 2, 2020

The New Fox Scoreboard Bug looks very ESPN-ish. #SuperBowl — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) February 2, 2020

Fox has got to lose that enormous “Second and 3” graphic immediately after the snap (if it feels compelled to use it at all). Totally unnecessary and very distracting. — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) February 2, 2020

really not a fan of that new fox score graphic — casey morell (@csymrl) February 2, 2020

Best of Super Bowl LIV

