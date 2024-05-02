Fox-Disney-WBD Sports Streaming Joint Venture Taps Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Communications SVP

Sirius XM veteran Jessica Casano-Antonellis is joining Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming sports streaming joint venture as its senior vice president of communications.

In her new role, Casano-Antonellis will be responsible for all facets of comms for the upcoming platform. She will also be part of the JV’s Los Angeles-based executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Pete Distad.

“Jessica’s extensive experience in the direct-to-consumer streaming space makes her the perfect fit for this role,” Distad said in a Thursday statement. “Her track record of navigating complex global launches and leading transformational narratives for notable brands positions her as a trusted advisor as we embark on this exciting journey.”

At SiriusXM, Casano-Antonellis also served as senior vice president of communications, where she led the audio company’s corporate comms and publicity functions during a period of strategic transformation.

Prior to SiriusXM, she worked as vice president of communications for Disney+ and Hulu, overseeing global communications strategies for the companies’ streaming initiatives. Before joining Disney, she headed global communications for the video sharing platform, Vimeo, during a critical evolution for the brand as it began its ascent from the IAC portfolio.

“It’s a privilege to join Pete at this stage in the joint venture’s development and to be part of building something destined to delight sports fans,” Casano-Antonellis added. “It’s rare to get the opportunity to come in at the ground floor, and I can’t wait to get to work bringing the new streaming service to market this fall.”

The unnamed service, set to launch this fall, will offer access to content from linear sports networks including ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as the ABC network. It will include content from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, College Sports, UFC, PGA TOUR Golf, Grand Slam Tennis, the FIFA World Cup, cycling and much more. Subscribers would also have the option to bundle the product with Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Fox, Disney and WBD will each own a 1/3 stake, have equal board representation and will license their sports content to the joint venture on a non-exclusive basis.

Analysts have estimated that the JV’s pricing could fall anywhere between $35 to $50 per month. An individual close to the venture told TheWrap that pricing would be lower than YouTube TV’s $72.99 per month base plan.

When it comes to revenue from the partnership, the companies are expected to earn a similar carriage fee rate as they do through other distribution channels where their networks are available. The trio’s members will each be responsible for selling their own advertising and will retain all of the advertising revenue from their content, the individual noted.

The venture is aiming for 5 million subscribers within the first five years of its launch.

The post Fox-Disney-WBD Sports Streaming Joint Venture Taps Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Communications SVP appeared first on TheWrap.