Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be at Ohio State on November 30 for The Game

Fox Sports has announced three of its Big Noon Kickoff locations for the 2024 season and the college football pre-game show will be at Ohio State on November 30 for the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Michigan travels to Columbus as winners of three in a row against the Buckeyes. If Ryan Day doesn’t get this win OSU could very well be looking for a new head football coach in 2025.

The other two games announced are early in the season on September 7 when Texas travels to Ann Arbor and then the following week on September 14 when Alabama heads to Madison for a matchup against Wisconsin. It has been rare to see teams from the south travel north of the Mason-Dixon Line, especially teams from the SEC.

Fox has taken some heat since the addition of the Big Noon Kickoff because of the early start times. Most people are begging for those top games to be played under the lights in primetime, but Fox sees dollar signs elsewhere. With Fox Sports’ affiliation with the Big Ten, Ohio State often gets put in the noon time slot much to the dismay of many fans. Most notably last season when Penn State came to town as the No. 7 ranked team in the nation.

Big Noon Saturday is looking STRONG in 2024 💪 Sep. 7: Texas at Michigan

Sep. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin

Nov. 30: Michigan at Ohio State Can't. Wait. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G0HHZlpY3N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 13, 2024

Fox will take a wait-and-see approach to the rest of the season, but the three games already announced are marquee matchups and must-see TV. I’m sure Gus Johnson is already getting his one-liners ready for the big games.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire