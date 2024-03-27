Four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs decommits from Ohio State football

Jayvan Boggs has decommitted from Ohio State, he announced Tuesday night on social media.

“God’s plan,” he wrote.

A four-star wide receiver from Florida in the class of 2025, Boggs had verbally committed to the Buckeyes in October.

Recruit Jayvan Boggs watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

The composite rankings from 247Sports have him as the No. 189 overall prospect and No. 24 receiver in the cycle.

According to statistics posed on the recruiting site, he had caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior last season at Cocoa High School, pushing him higher in the rankings.

In the months since his commitment to the Buckeyes, he continued to pick up scholarship offers from other top schools that included Georgia and Notre Dame. In January, he also took a visit to Miami.

The 6-foot, 188-pound pass catcher has been seen as a potential slot receiver at the college level, and Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, had compared him to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boggs said following his commitment.

With Boggs reopening his recruitment, the Buckeyes are without a receiver in their 2025 class, which includes seven prospects who are committed.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jayvan Boggs, 4-star WR, decommits from Ohio State football