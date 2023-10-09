Advertisement

2025 WR Jayvan Boggs commits to Ohio State football, joins QB Tavien St. Clair

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read

Ohio State has started to build its wide receiver room in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs announced Monday his commitment to the Buckeyes, joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair in the 2025 recruiting class.

"COMMITTED," Boggs tweeted Monday. "IM HOME!!"

Boggs is listed as the No. 368 player and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2025 class. He chose Ohio State with offers from programs such as Florida, Colorado, Louisville, Penn State, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others.

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa tries to maneuver through the Satellite defense in the 2023 season opening football kickoff classic Thursday, August 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Per MaxPreps, Boggs had 48 catches for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games this season for Cocoa High School, which also produced four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins in the 2023 recruiting class.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

 cgay@dispatch.com 

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football adds WR Jayvan Boggs to 2025 class