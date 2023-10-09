2025 WR Jayvan Boggs commits to Ohio State football, joins QB Tavien St. Clair

Ohio State has started to build its wide receiver room in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs announced Monday his commitment to the Buckeyes, joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair in the 2025 recruiting class.

"COMMITTED," Boggs tweeted Monday. "IM HOME!!"

Boggs is listed as the No. 368 player and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2025 class. He chose Ohio State with offers from programs such as Florida, Colorado, Louisville, Penn State, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others.

Per MaxPreps, Boggs had 48 catches for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games this season for Cocoa High School, which also produced four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins in the 2023 recruiting class.

