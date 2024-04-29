Four-star offensive lineman puts Penn State in his top six

Penn State continues to look at offensive line options in their 2025 class as they currently have just two commitments at that position group from Owen Aliciene and Michael Troutman.

They’ve done an incredible job at recruiting and developing offensive linemen since Phil Trautwein joined the program in 2020.

The Nittany Lions picked up five offensive line commits in the 2024 class and also got transfer Nolan Rucci, so it’s unclear how many they are targeting in this cycle.

However, one player they’re interested in is four-star Max Buchanan.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder recently cut his list to six schools and included Penn State. Others he’s still considering are Florida State, Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss, and UCF.

The Florida native is coming out of an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, those will be a major factor in his decision making.

“What is going to separate a school for me will be based on how my visits go. I want to see how honest and truthful the people are at each school. Getting along with the players and the people on campus is so important to me. I will only be around the coaches when I am at the facility or practice, so I want to see how I get along with the players. That will be very big for me,” Buchanan said.

Penn State will be the last official visit he takes as he’s scheduled to come to Happy Valley on June 21.

This has been a recruit on the radar of James Franklin and his staff for a while as they were the second school to offer him a scholarship and have maintained consistent contact with him throughout the process.

It may be a bit of an uphill battle, though.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently lists Penn State with the worst odds out of the six schools he’s considering with an 8.2% chance. Florida State are the leaders with a 22.7% chance.

Based on the amount of time that the coaching staff has put into this process, they’ll likely make a major push to land him prior to him taking his official visit in June.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire