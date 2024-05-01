Four-star LB Tavion Wallace names top schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Tavion Wallace has named his top five schools. Wallace’s top five schools are Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

Wallace plays high school football for Wayne County High School in Jesup, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 3 player at his position in the country. Wallace is ranked as the No. 26 recruit and the No. 8 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The four-star recruit is projected to commit to Florida State. The Georgia Bulldogs should not be counted out. Georgia has an excellent reputation of producing NFL draft picks at the linebacker position.

The Wayne County standout also runs track and has elite speed (10.9 seconds in the 100-meters). Wallace has NFL bloodlines. His brother, Trevin Wallace, just got selected in the third-round of the 2024 NFL draft after playing college football at Kentucky.

Wallace announced his top schools in a fun edit via social media.

Thank you God for everything . 🌪️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4FnUR1mtBz — Tavion Wallace (@tavion_wallace) April 30, 2024

Georgia football is trying to repeat its success in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle, when Georgia finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire