Four-star IOL includes Florida in top-8 announcement

After receiving more than 30 scholarship offers, Ryan High (Denton, Texas) offensive lineman Marcus Garcia cut his list down to eight colleges on Friday.

Florida joins Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M on the list, according to 247Sports’ Tom Loy.

Garcia has already locked in official visits with five of those programs, Florida being one of the three programs without a date on the calendar.

An official visit could come out of the spring trip to UF Garcia set for April 9.

Recruiting Summary

Garcia is a four-star recruit on Rivals.com and On3, but 247Sports gave him a three-star grade. The On3 industry ranking has him at No. 279 overall nationally and No. 19 among class of 2025 interior offensive linemen, while the 247Sports composite puts him at Nos. 321 and 29, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Texas A&M to land Garcia, giving the Aggies 20% odds of landing a commitment from him. Michigan (17.5%), Arkansas (11.4%) and Texas Tech (9.5%) round out the rest of the top four.

