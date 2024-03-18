Four available free agents who fit 49ers' biggest roster needs

The free-agent signing period has slowed, but the 49ers’ work may not be completed.

One spot where San Francisco could look to bring in a player capable of starting is safety.

And the market appears to be on their side, too, as there is seemingly no rush around the league to grab the top available safeties.

Among the veterans who remain on the market are Justin Simmons (Denver), Quandre Diggs (Seattle), Eddie Jackson (Chicago) and Jordan Poyer (Buffalo).

Each player comes with the attraction of being cut by their former teams, which means they would not count toward the 49ers’ compensatory pick formula for the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco already appears to have two starting safeties with Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown. But Hufanga sustained a torn ACL last season and is working his way back from surgery.

In his only full season as the starter, Hufanga had four interceptions and was named to the All-Pro team in 2022.

Brown stepped in as a rookie last season and started seven games, including two in the postseason. He had three interceptions, including a pick of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers have $14.7 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, so they are not going to pay a top-of-market price for any veteran safety.

Right now, it appears to be a waiting game.

Here are four other free agents that would fit with the 49ers:

DB Myles Bryant, New England

The 49ers are in need of a nickel back, and Bryant has a lot of experience in that role. He played 851 snaps last season for the Patriots, including 372 in the slot. Bryant is an unrestricted free agent.

The 2024 NFL draft has a good group of potential nickel backs, so San Francisco could wait a while before taking action at this position.

There is a chance Bryant remains unsigned through the draft. Beginning on the Monday after the draft, any veteran free agent who changes teams does not count against the league’s compensatory formula.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington

The 49ers have George Kittle and not much behind him at tight end.

Charlie Woerner signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, and Ross Dwelley remains unsigned as a free agent.

Thomas, 32, is coming off a strong season and he could give the 49ers a nice option behind Kittle. Washington released Thomas, so he does not count toward the compensatory formula.

Thomas, 32, caught 55 passes for 496 yards last season with four touchdowns while starting 15 games. He could be a nice fit for the 49ers to give the team a little more out of the backup tight end in the passing game.

Cameron Latu, a third-round pick from Alabama, struggled during his rookie camp before he went on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury. Brayden Willis also returns for his second season.

WR Deonte Harty, Buffalo

San Francisco does not have a punt returner after Ray-Ray McCloud signed with the Falcons as a free agent.

Harty, whom the Buffalo Bills recently released, returned 26 punts for 323 yards and a touchdown last season. He lost one fumble.

He would also have a chance to see action at wide receiver. He caught 15 passes last season for 150 yards.

T Yosh Nijman, Green Bay

There are no realistic upgrades at offensive tackles remaining on the free-agent market, but Nijman could compete for a role as a backup.

He is capable of playing both sides of the line and he is familiar with the system from his time with Matt LaFleur and the Packers.

Nijman has 22 career starts over the past three seasons and could be an option at swing tackle. This is a player the 49ers would likely want to hold off on signing until after the draft.

The club figures to use at least one of their scheduled 10 draft picks on the offensive line, but the addition of another veteran player is not a bad idea.

