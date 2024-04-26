Formula E CEO explains delays in implementing fast-charge pit stops

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds has shed some light on the championship’s decision to delay the introduction of fast-charging pit stops, which were initially expected to be implemented last season in conjunction with the arrival of the GEN3 car.

That was then moved back to this season, with tests at the opening two rounds of the season planned and later shelved following problems at the pre-season test in Spain and the first round of the season in Mexico. An anticipated race debut at the recent Misano X-Prix was also scrubbed.

At a media briefing ahead of the launch of the GEN3 Evo car (pictured below), Dodds explained the rationale behind the continued delays, saying that the charging technology itself — which enables teams to gain an additional 10 percent of energy in just 30 seconds — is at a point where it works, but suggested that issues arising after the charge is completed are to blame for the hold-ups.

“Where we are right now is that the technology has been proven to be successful,” he said. “We’ve tested it and it absolutely works, we can recharge it. But there are some slight challenges after the event of fast charging that we’re trying to iron out.

“At the moment, we’re not 100-percent confident we could launch that into a race and there wouldn’t be an issue today. There might not be an issue, but we’re not 100-percent confident.”

Dodds added that he’d rather Formula E focused on additional testing to get everything completely right before a proper rollout, either with next season’s GEN3 Evo, or earlier should the upcoming tests prove successful beyond doubt.

“What I’ve said to the team is don’t launch it,” he said. “No one wants to see a race that’s decided by an issue with fast charging.

“We’re halfway through Season 10; when we get to Season 11, we’re going to launch a new car into the world, so for me it makes more sense to keep testing, do an extensive race, modified test in Valencia later this year, and if it all works brilliantly, then introduce it into Season 11 with the GEN3 Evo car.

“Now, it could be that I’m wrong and over the next couple of weeks, or couple of races, they test it and they get to a point where they say, ‘We’re really confident this is good to go.’ In which case, we might deploy it earlier. But my instinct is it’s more likely to be for Season 11, at the start of the GEN3 Evo era.

Dodds also pointed out the huge challenge being undertaken, with no other charging application, in motorsport or otherwise, able to charge at the rate Formula E is trying to achieve, and insisted that the series shouldn’t feel bad for delays as it continues to develop the groundbreaking technology.

“I think I’ve said this to a few people — a few of the people in my organization feel really challenged when people question them about the launch of fast charging, because there was talk of it in in Season 9, there’s been talk of it in Season 10, and they get quite defensive about why it hasn’t launched.

“We’re trying to develop technology that doesn’t exist today in the world, to be able to charge 10 percent of a battery in 30 seconds, we’re right at the cutting edge of technology. So we should never apologize for trying to develop new technology. And that’s tough, that is difficult.”

Story originally appeared on Racer