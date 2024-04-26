Former Wisconsin transfer running back receiving plenty of Big Ten interest

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger is receiving plenty of Big Ten interest, now in his second time through the transfer process.

He already has a visit scheduled with Big Ten newcomer UCLA and has also heard from Minnesota and Nebraska, according to 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

The former Badger re-entered the portal on April 23 after two seasons at Michigan State. Berger had a big 2022 for the Spartans, leading the team with 683 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. Things were in flux, however, after a quiet 2023 and the program moving on from head coach Mel Tucker.

The New Jersey, native was a highly-touted member of Wisconsin’s class of 2020, ranked as the No. 136 player in the class and No. 20 running back. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020 before his role evaporated in 2021, a behind-the-scenes saga that finished with his dismissal from the program.

Former Michigan State & Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has scheduled a visit to UCLA for next weekend, he tells @247Sports Also has heard from: Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, UCF, Duke, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College 👤: https://t.co/5tMJ0rlAG4 pic.twitter.com/yYQA1MCcGF — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) April 25, 2024

The Badgers might not have seen the last of the former four-star recruit as several Big Ten schools appear to be atop his transfer list.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire