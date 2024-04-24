Former Wisconsin Badgers running back re-enters transfer portal

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger re-entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The former four-star recruit played the last two seasons at Michigan State after leaving the Wisconsin program during the 2021 season.

Berger had a big 2022 in East Lansing, leading the team with 683 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 total carries. 2023 was a big step back, however, as a leg injury limited the former Badger to just five games and 25 total carries.

Michigan State is in the midst of a transition under new head coach Jonathan Smith. Berger was one of several running backs to return from the 2023 team, though it’s hard to project how much work he would’ve gotten.

The Ramsey, New Jersey native was a member of Wisconsin’s class of 2020, ranked as the No. 136 player in the class and No. 20 running back. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020 before his role evaporated in 2021, a behind-the-scenes saga that finished with his dismissal from the program.

Berger’s talent is undeniable. He’ll just need to find a new home with more stability to showcase that talent.

