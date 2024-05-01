Former Wisconsin QB Nick Evers announces transfer destination

Former Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers announced his transfer commitment to UConn on Wednesday.

The former four-star recruit and top-ranked transfer joins other former Badgers WR Skyler Bell and WR/CB Dean Engram with the Huskies.

Evers transferred to Wisconsin before the 2023 season after one year with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was the No. 137 overall player in the class of 2022 and No. 8 quarterback. That rating didn’t translate onto the field, as he could not crack the depth chart at either of his first two stops.

The highly-touted quarterback was third on the pecking order at Wisconsin this offseason — behind projected starter Tyler Van Dyke and sophomore Braedyn Locke.

He now joins a UConn program where a starting job could be available. The Huskies are off a 3-9 record in 2023, that after a program-best 6-7 2022 season.

