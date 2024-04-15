Former Wisconsin basketball player Sania Copeland will play in Big 12

Sania Copeland averaged 7.3 points per game for the Badgers this past season.

MADISON – Almost two weeks after Sania Copeland entered the transfer portal, the former Wisconsin women’s basketball player has found a home.

The 5-foot-7 guard will continue her college career at Kansas. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

The move leaves her less than an hour from her hometown of Kansas City, Kansas.

Copeland announced the news on Instagram. Her post read:

“home for good’ #rockchalk #committed”

Copeland is one of three players who transferred out of Wisconsin’s program this year and the first to announce her new school. Center Tessa Towers and forward Sacia Vanderpool are the others.

The transfer portal remains open until May 1.

Copeland is the only rotation player the Badgers have lost so far. She averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season while also emerging as a top perimeter defender for the team.

It was a breakout season for Copeland, whose minutes increased from 15.9 per game as a freshman to 30.4 as a sophomore.

She joins a program that finished 20-13 overall last season and took seventh in the Big 12 with an 11-7 record. The Jayhawks reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Wisconsin basketball player Sania Copeland to play for Kansas