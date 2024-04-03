Former Wisconsin basketball class of 2022 target enters transfer portal

Wisconsin basketball class of 2022 target and now-former Colorado Buffaloes forward Joe Hurlburt entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-10 center redshirted in 2022-23 and played sparingly in 2023-24, however, averaging only 2.6 minutes per game and recording 0 points, one rebound and two assists on 0 of 7 shooting in 10 games.

Wisconsin offered the Enderlin, North Dakota, native coming of high school when he was 247Sports’ No. 138 player in the class of 2022, the No. 24 center and the No. 1 recruit from North Dakota.

The Badgers closed the class of 2022 with only three-star shooting guard Connor Essegian committed. They took big men Gus Yalden and Nolan Winter in the class of 2023, though Yalden has since entered the transfer portal.

PORTAL NEWS: @CUBuffsMBB center Joe Hurlburt has entered the transfer portal. The former No. 1 high schooler in North Dakota redshirted in 2022-23 before appearing in 10 games last season. Thank you, @JoeHurlburt23 🖤💛#SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/ol1MqY8hw4 — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) April 2, 2024

Wisconsin could still be looking for a big man after Tyler Wahl’s departure due to graduation. Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 centers, but the program could still use depth in the frontcourt.

