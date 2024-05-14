Former Washington DT Kedric Golston to coach one of Virginia’s top high school programs

Kedric Golston spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins. A sixth-round pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the legendary Joe Gibbs, Golston appeared in 153 career games for Washington.

Golston was an active member of the community during his playing career, and after retirement, he remained in the DMV community. Golston, who played at the University of Georgia, owns a real estate company in Northern Virginia and is co-owner of a Pilates studio with former teammate Lorenzo Alexander.

Now, Golston has another job in the DMV.

Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn named Golston head coach on Monday. Golston replaced Mickey Thompson, who had been Stone Bridge’s coach since the school opened in 2000. In his 24 years, Thompson led the Bulldogs to 19 district titles, 16 regional championships and three state championships.

Golston has worked as an assistant coach since his retirement and now has the opportunity to coach one of the state of Virginia’s top high school programs while remaining in the area.

Stone Bridge is the alma mater of current Washington Commanders star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

