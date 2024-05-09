Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo scores 28 points in Knicks Game 2 win vs. Pacers

A former member of the Golden State Warriors has been at the center of the New York Knicks run through the postseason. When the Knicks took a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the ex-Golden State guard helped with a 28 point outburst.

Donte DiVincenzo continued his impressive playoff campaign with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field to go along with six boards, four assists and a steal in 44 minutes against the Pacers. DiVincenzo caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling a game-high six 3-pointers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Donte DiVincenzo… the ELEVATION off the backdoor 🔥 Pacers-Knicks | Game 2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/Eu8yb66h2W — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2024

DiVincenzo strikes again 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0qQlJWu5Fm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024

Behind 28 points from DiVincenzo, 28 points from OG Annunoby and 29 points from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with a 130-121 win over the Pacers in Game 2.

On Friday, the series will shift to Indiana for Game 3.

