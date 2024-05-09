Former USC punter earns NFL training camp invite

Former USC Trojans punter Ben Griffiths, who played for the Cardinal and Gold from 2019 through 2021, has a shot at the NFL. He has earned a training camp invitation from the Los Angeles Chargers, reports Laurie Horesh of ESPN Australia.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound punter turned 32 years old this year and has been playing professional sports for a very long time. He is a well-traveled man.

Griffiths served as a forward in Australian rules football for the AFL’s Richmond Football Club for several years.

Griffiths then retired early and signed on with USC. After the Trojans, he also played for the CFL with the Edmonton Elks.

Griffiths has been training with Prokick Australia, which produced Braden Mann, Tom Hackett, Mitch Wishnowski, Nathan Champan and former NFL kicker John Smith.

Griffiths can’t say he lacks football experience or professional sports experience. The Chargers have had shaky special teams units in recent years, so if there’s an NFL team where Griffiths could carve out a roster spot, the Bolts are a reasonably good choice.

Former USC Trojans punter Ben Griffiths has been invited to Chargers rookie minicamp, 2 years after his first stint with the team. Another @ProkickAus 🇦🇺 alum, he now gets an opportunity under Jim Harbaugh’s regime. Prior to college, Griffiths played for Richmond from 2010-17. — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) May 5, 2024

